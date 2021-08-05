AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AME. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $136.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,370. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $94.90 and a twelve month high of $140.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.