AmonD Price Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $1,435.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AmonD has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00046100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00147101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00101098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,282.83 or 0.99909453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.77 or 0.00835260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 834,230,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.