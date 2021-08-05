Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Issues Earnings Results

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%.

NASDAQ ASYS traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. 155,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,605. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market cap of $138.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

