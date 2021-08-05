Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

NASDAQ:ASYS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,605. The company has a market capitalization of $138.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.42 and a beta of 1.52. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

