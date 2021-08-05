Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Makes New Investment in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,145 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Daktronics by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Daktronics by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 202,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

DAKT opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $272.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.23.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.88 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.27%.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

