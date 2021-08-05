Analysts Anticipate Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will post $3.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.08 billion. Aramark reported sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $12.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $12.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.48 billion to $16.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARMK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 89,979 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,376,000 after purchasing an additional 181,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,528. Aramark has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

