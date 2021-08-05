Analysts Anticipate Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $845.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to announce $845.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $870.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $814.40 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $710.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clean Harbors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $98.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 506,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,223,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 44.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 402,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,527,000 after buying an additional 123,400 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 18.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.