Analysts Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.22. Verisk Analytics reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,059,165 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $187.48 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

