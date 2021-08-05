Analysts Anticipate ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. ViacomCBS reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

VIAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barrington Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,197,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,666,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $38.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.01. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

