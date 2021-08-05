Analysts Anticipate Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Zendesk reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%.

ZEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $127.46 on Monday. Zendesk has a one year low of $85.19 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.53 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $5,785,357.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,134,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total transaction of $200,245.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,865.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,998 shares of company stock worth $23,464,212. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zendesk by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after buying an additional 1,197,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,903,000 after purchasing an additional 607,050 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,390,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,992,000 after purchasing an additional 130,067 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 20.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,338,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,671,000 after purchasing an additional 392,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,959,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,829,000 after purchasing an additional 274,617 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

