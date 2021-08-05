Analysts Expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will report $116.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.04 million. Forrester Research reported sales of $108.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year sales of $490.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $490.03 million to $490.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $528.00 million, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $528.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FORR. TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Robert Galford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $137,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,034.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Forrester Research by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,977,000 after purchasing an additional 55,232 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,298,000 after purchasing an additional 235,741 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after acquiring an additional 29,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,366,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORR stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $45.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,099. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $863.53 million, a P/E ratio of 78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $48.65.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.