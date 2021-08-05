Analysts Expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.22. Gladstone Capital posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 112.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GLAD stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.57. 1,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,752. The firm has a market cap of $389.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2,525.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

