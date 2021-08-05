Analysts Expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.37 Million

Analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will announce $193.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $189.29 million and the highest is $196.20 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $187.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $771.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $756.20 million to $788.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $808.65 million, with estimates ranging from $769.10 million to $850.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of HTA traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,145,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,641. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

