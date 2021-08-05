Analysts Expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Mitek Systems reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 9.53%.

MITK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mitek Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,824,000 after purchasing an additional 261,119 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Mitek Systems by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after buying an additional 350,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mitek Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after buying an additional 73,108 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mitek Systems by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 76,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mitek Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.70. 3,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,234. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $934.19 million, a P/E ratio of 83.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.83.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

