Analysts Expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.87. Regency Centers reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

NASDAQ REG traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.26. The company had a trading volume of 85,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,818. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.09. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,021 shares of company stock worth $1,747,997 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $15,416,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $1,527,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.