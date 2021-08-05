Analysts Expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to announce $4.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.79 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $3.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $17.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.71 billion to $18.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.92 billion to $19.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $1,590,707,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after buying an additional 3,068,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,774,000 after buying an additional 834,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.16. 2,747,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,473,226. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.08. The company has a market cap of $178.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $132.03 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.