Analysts Set T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Target Price at $175.08

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,424 shares of company stock worth $6,467,002. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $5,688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,051,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 180,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after buying an additional 23,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.30. 6,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,873. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $212.41. The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

