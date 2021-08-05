Analyzing Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Arcus Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Arcus Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.06%. Arcus Biosciences has a consensus target price of $50.55, indicating a potential upside of 71.94%. Given Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Arcus Biosciences.

Volatility & Risk

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcus Biosciences has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Arcus Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.9% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Arcus Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Arcus Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A -61.92% -56.04% Arcus Biosciences -196.76% -31.34% -22.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Arcus Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$161.38 million ($2.61) -4.92 Arcus Biosciences $77.52 million 26.93 -$122.86 million ($2.24) -13.13

Arcus Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals. Arcus Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition. The company's preclinical product candidates comprise KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40/CD40L interaction, a central control node of T-cell-dependent, and B-cell-mediated humoral adaptive immunity. The company has a clinical collaboration with Kite Pharma, Inc. to evaluate the combination of Yescarta and Mavrilimumab in patients with relapsed or refractory Large B-Cell lymphoma. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy. The company is also developing Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of first-line metastatic non-small cell lung cancer in combination with Zimberelimab; and AB680, small-molecule CD73 inhibitor is in a Phase 1/1b study for the treatment of first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer. It has a clinical development collaboration agreement with Strata Oncology, Inc. to evaluate Zimberelimab; a collaboration with AstraZeneca to evaluate domvanalimab, its investigational anti-TIGIT antibody, in combination with Imfinzi (durvalumab) in a registrational Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with unresectable Stage III non-small cell lung cancer; and license agreements with Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Abmuno Therapeutics LLC, and WuXi Biologics to develop anti-CD39 antibody for the treatment of cancer. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

