Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Angi had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Angi stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.75. 78,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,026. Angi has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,178.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

