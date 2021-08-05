AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will announce $71.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.70 million and the lowest is $69.35 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $70.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $306.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.07 million to $307.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $331.32 million, with estimates ranging from $330.04 million to $332.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AngioDynamics.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANGO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

ANGO traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,929. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,698,000 after purchasing an additional 295,449 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 307,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter worth $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

