AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Receives $31.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.57.

AU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Sunday, April 18th.

NYSE AU opened at $20.00 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $334,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718,948 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at about $82,398,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 78.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,669 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 918.7% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,390,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 24.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

