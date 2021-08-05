ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.92%. On average, analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $403.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.82. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANIP. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

