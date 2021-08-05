ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Posts Earnings Results

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ANSS stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $373.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.12.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.86.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

