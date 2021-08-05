Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce sales of $44.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.90 million to $47.24 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $32.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $189.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.80 million to $194.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $232.51 million, with estimates ranging from $222.10 million to $244.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities began coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

In other news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

