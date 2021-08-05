Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.63.

OTCMKTS ATBPF opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

