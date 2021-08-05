Anyswap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.87 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Anyswap has a market cap of $40.15 million and $2.87 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00005339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 42.9% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

