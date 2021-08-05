Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $198.22

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 198.22 ($2.59) and traded as high as GBX 212 ($2.77). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.74), with a volume of 522,101 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 198.66.

About Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX)

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

