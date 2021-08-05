Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.68)-($0.65) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.63). The company issued revenue guidance of $355.0-357.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.71 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.650 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.11.

NASDAQ:APPN traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.90. 470,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,635. Appian has a twelve month low of $48.02 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.80 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.37.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

