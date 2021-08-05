Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Palisade Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 99.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 495,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 246,776 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 8.0% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $67,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,116 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,013,455,000 after acquiring an additional 804,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 62,813,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,672,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,571 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

