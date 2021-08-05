Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $107.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,193,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $624,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.