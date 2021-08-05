Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,136 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,159 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.50. 62,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,480,472. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $130.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,171 shares of company stock valued at $44,623,575. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

