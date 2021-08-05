Apron Network (APN) Market Cap Reaches $6.98 Million

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Apron Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0747 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apron Network has traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. Apron Network has a total market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00060892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $357.26 or 0.00935146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00095826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00043875 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

Apron Network (CRYPTO:APN) is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apron Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apron Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

