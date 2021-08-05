AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.17.

ATR stock opened at $126.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AptarGroup has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.12.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $932,537.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,313.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,417 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

