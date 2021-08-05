Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Aptiv updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.630-$3.870 EPS.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $6.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.65. 2,122,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.47, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.11. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.44.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

