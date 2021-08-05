Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,656 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, raised their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.35.

Dollar General stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.81. 1,014,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,501. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.28. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $236.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

