Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,826 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,334,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.46.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $489.82. 365,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $499.21. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.