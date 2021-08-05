Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $487.67. 832,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,743. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.19. The firm has a market cap of $200.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.48 and a 1-year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.