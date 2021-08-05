Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.76 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,607,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,876. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $96.31 and a 52 week high of $132.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $172.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.