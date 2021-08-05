Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $119.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,278,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,119. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.68. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $74.94 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

