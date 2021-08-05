AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1,685.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

EVTC opened at $45.02 on Thursday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

