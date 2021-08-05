AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 556.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,733 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.09. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.