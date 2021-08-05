AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $564,472.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,633,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,759,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total value of $520,015.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,611,097.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,630 shares of company stock worth $5,284,724. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of -1.73.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. Analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

