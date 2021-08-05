AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,923 Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,923 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1,028.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

NYSE GVA opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GVA shares. DA Davidson upgraded Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.