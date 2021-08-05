AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 13,629 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,629 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 346,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after acquiring an additional 107,179 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $8,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

MYGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $95,802.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at $705,897.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 83,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $2,664,569.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,181,532.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 226,068 shares of company stock worth $7,322,411 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $36.07.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

