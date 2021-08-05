AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STOR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in STORE Capital by 145.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 28.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

