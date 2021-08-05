AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,231 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

In other Cryoport news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $278,975.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 796,760 shares of company stock worth $47,611,256. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

