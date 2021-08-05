AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 8,901.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $4.90. 836,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,431. The company has a quick ratio of 105.84, a current ratio of 106.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $348.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $13.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AquaBounty Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

