Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Get Aramark alerts:

ARMK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.36.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $34.43 on Monday. Aramark has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $43.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,965,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,837,000 after acquiring an additional 374,447 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Aramark by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,746,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,216,000 after acquiring an additional 41,919 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,964 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Aramark by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,133,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,715,000 after acquiring an additional 424,477 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,701,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,385,000 after acquiring an additional 92,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.