Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) PT Raised to $19.50

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JMP Securities from $18.00 to $19.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ABR. Raymond James increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

ABR opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.17. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

