ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.03 EPS

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.37) by $2.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ABIO traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41. ARCA biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $6.99.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ARCA biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) by 952.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,873 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of ARCA biopharma worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.